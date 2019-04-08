Executive Chef Hunter Pritchett of Atrium joined us live with delicious menu items from his restaurant that will make you feel like you’re taking a culinary trip around. At Atrium, Chef Hunter Pritchett offers a menu keenly inspired by Los Angeles’ diverse and rich history, culture, and cuisines, including nods to L.A.’s rich Hispanic, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Armenian, and Middle Eastern neighborhoods and their distinctive culinary offerings. Atrium is located at 1816 N Vermont Ave in Los Feliz. For more info you can go to their website or you can follow them on facebook or Instagram.
A Culinary Trip Around the World With Chef Hunter Pritchett of Atrium Restaurant
