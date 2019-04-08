CHP Mourns Officer Killed in Lake Elsinore Crash With Traditional Bell Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Highway Patrol has conducted a traditional ceremony for a motorcycle officer fatally struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Riverside County.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced end-of-watch for Sgt. Steven Licon on Monday at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

Officers stood at attention as a bell was rung in a plaza where a memorial fountain bears the names of officers killed in the line of duty.

Academy commander James Mann says Licon is the 230th officer to be honored by the fountain.

The 28-year veteran was struck Saturday on Interstate 15 and died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him was arrested for investigation of murder and drunken driving.

"Our hearts are heavy after the immeasurable loss of a friend, father, husband, and hero," CHP officials wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Sergeant Steve Licon, #13348, of the CHP Riverside Area made the ultimate sacrifice today while serving his community."

Licon is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Marissa and stepdaughter Kelly.

Incredibly sad day for the family of Sgt Steve Licon, the CHP, & State of Calif. Sgt Licon was a great leader, valued member of the CHP family, & a dedicated public servant who sacrificed his life serving the people of Calif. Condolences to wife Ann, & daughters Marissa & Kelly. pic.twitter.com/avKiaiQ03T — Warren Stanley (@CHPCommissioner) April 7, 2019