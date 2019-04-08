Convicted Murderer Who Dismembered His Lovers Is Recaptured After Fleeing in Sydney

Police in Sydney have rearrested a convicted double murderer who went on the run Sunday after removing his electronic monitoring anklet while on parole.

Damien Peters, 50, vanished at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, a Sydney suburb, on Sunday afternoon. His monitoring anklet was found later that evening. Police said it had been “forcibly removed.”

On Monday evening, police said Peters had been spotted and arrested without incident.

According to CNN affiliate 7 News, Peters pleaded guilty in 2001 to murdering and dismembering two men in his apartment in Sydney’s Surrey Hills neighborhood. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, becoming eligible for parole in 2015. Specifics of his current legal status were unclear except that he was being monitored.

The court was told how Peters, then 32, had stabbed 50-year-old Tereaupii Akai twice in the neck before cutting up his body and throwing it in the trash. About eight months later, Peters stabbed 57-year-old Bevan James Frost to death while giving him a massage, before cutting up his body as well.

Police investigating the disappearance of Akai found Frost’s remains in a bathtub when they searched Peter’s apartment.