Details for Nipsey Hussle Memorial at Staples Center Announced

Details for a memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle to be held at the Staples Center this week were announced Monday.

The Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, but doors will open at 8 a.m. Traffic is anticipated in the area ahead of the event.

Tickets for the free event will be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. via axs.com and will only be available to California residents, according to the venue’s website.

Organizers encourage those interested in attending the event to download the AXS Mobile App in advance to access tickets for entry. Tickets will be available via Flash/AXS Mobile Delivery only and will be loaded into the accounts on Wednesday.

Cameras and recording and devices will not be allowed inside the venue, “out of respect to the family,” the event page indicates. Outside food and beverages will not be provided, but non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be sold inside during the event.

Those who attend the memorial will be subject to metal detector screening and bag inspection. No backpacks or bags larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches will not be permitted inside the venue.

Hussle, 33, was fatally shot outside his clothing store at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard on March 31. Fans created a makeshift memorial at the site, and accolades for the slain artist have poured in since his death.

The Grammy-nominated artist was also an activist who was praised for his work in the community.

Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle

Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

For free tickets & additional Info… https://t.co/gG5gFDLKgF — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) April 8, 2019