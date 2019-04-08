Online Fitness Expert Rebecca Louise joined us live with exercises to help you work on those dreaded problem areas. We’re talking thutt, cankles, muffin top and more. For more info on Rebecca, you can go to her website, follow her on social media @RebeccaLouiseFitness or you can download her APP called BURN.
Exercises to Target Problem Areas With Online Fitness Expert Rebecca Louise
