Federal Judge in California Blocks Policy Forcing Some Asylum Seekers to Remain in Mexico

A federal judge in California on Monday blocked the Trump administration’s policy of returning some asylum seekers to Mexico to await their immigration court hearing, issuing a major blow to the administration just a day after the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to resign.

The preliminary injunction on the policy is nationwide and is slated to go into effect on April 12.

Nielsen recently ordered that the policy be expanded along the southern border in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants to the border.