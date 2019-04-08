Gunman ID’d in Manhattan Beach Shootout That Left Him and Police Officer Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gunman who engaged authorities in a shootout that left him and a police officer wounded at a Manhattan Beach shopping center was identified Monday as a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Boyd James Lewis was detained not long after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Rosecrans Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, an incident that triggered a large response from law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions.

Hawthorne police had initially responded to a report of an armed man chasing a female at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott. Upon arrival, they saw somebody who matched the man's description running toward a nearby shopping center in Manhattan Beach, Hawthorne police said.

The man opened fire and struck one of the officers in the leg, officials said. That officer was taken to a trauma center and is expected to recover.

The attacker allegedly shot at officers one more time before he was taken into custody.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the torso during the gunfire, police said. An update on his condition was not available early Monday.

No other injuries were reported.

The individual Lewis was allegedly chasing has been interviewed by investigators, police said, but details of the reported dispute remain unclear.

The shootout was followed by a Sunday evening standoff at the Hawthorne police station, where a father allegedly shot the mother of his 17-month-old child to death during a custody exchange.

The Police Department said an officer opened fire at the gunman, who sped off in a vehicle and evaded authorities for three hours before being taken into custody just a half-mile from the station.

The two incidents remain under investigation.