Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Pomona Woman and Her Dog With Scissors, Setting Fire to Her Home

Prosecutors have filed charges against an Inglewood man accused of fatally stabbing a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, and igniting a fire at her apartment at a senior living community in Pomona in March, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 50, faces one count each of murder, animal cruelty and arson of an inhabited structure.

Tyner allegedly used scissors in killing 58-year-old Ronnie Sue Wall and her dog at her home in the Serenity Villas Senior Community on March 18, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Firefighters that morning responded to the apartment complex in the 100 block of East Bonita Avenue just before 6 a.m. after a fire sprinkler was activated, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. After a second call, they discovered a unit with the carpet burning and the victim’s body, the agency said.

Investigators later learned that Tyner ransacked the apartment before starting the fire and fleeing the scene with her vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses and physical evidence led detectives to Tyner, who was arrested outside his home two days after the incident, Pomona police said.

Authorities described Tyner as a felon previously convicted for robbery, burglary and grand theft.

Tyner could be sentenced to more than 76 years to life in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said. Bail has been set at $2.45 million. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on later on Monday.

