Man Paralyzed in San Diego Cycling Crash Gets $20M

April 8, 2019
A man cycles in Oceanside on April 6, 2019. (Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A San Diego man who was paralyzed after crashing his bicycle into an open trench at a construction site will get a $20 million settlement.

A lawsuit filed by Sheng Du says he was flipped into a rock pile when the front tire of his bike hit the trench in December 2017. The resulting spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Under a settlement, the city will pay him $1.5 million and two road construction firms will pay $18.5 million.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the City Council is scheduled to approve San Diego’s portion on Tuesday.

The newspaper says the firm Harris & Associates is paying $14.25 million of the settlement, while KTA Construction is paying $4.25 million.

