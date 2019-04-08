Man Uses Sledgehammer to Burglarize 7 Businesses in Yucaipa: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man has been arrested after allegedly using a sledgehammer to burglarize several business on a Yucaipa street early Saturday, and authorities are seeking other possible victims throughout the Inland Empire.

Robert Abdul Coleman, 27, of Hemet, is accused forcing his way into seven business located within about 8 miles of each other on Yucaipa Boulevard: Party Pantry, an AT&T store, Abby’s Café, Las Tortas Mexican Food, La Mexicana Restaurant, Yucaipa Dance and The Fat Greek.

He smashed doors and windows with a sledgehammer to enter the businesses, according to Yucaipa police.

Officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. after multiple alarms were set off. Detectives subsequently arrested Coleman, who was driving a silver BMW X5 SUV the night of the burglaries, authorities said.

Investigators later learned Coleman had committed similar crimes in Beaumont and Banning, the Police Department said. They're hoping to find other potential victims in nearby jurisdictions, the agency added. The vehicle he used has the California license plate number 7DWZ165, police said.

Coleman was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information can call Yucaipa police at 909-918-2305​. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.