Mexico to Receive U.N. Help Amid Renewed Effort to Find Out What Happened to 43 Missing Students

April 8, 2019
Relatives of some of the 43 students of the teaching training school in Ayotzinapa who went missing in 2014, attend the installation of a truth commission on the Ayotzinapa case at the Interior Ministry in Mexico City on January 15, 2019. (Credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico has signed an agreement with the United Nations’ top human rights official for technical assistance in its latest attempt to determine what happened to 43 missing students.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called the case of the students from the teacher’s college in Ayotzinapa “emblematic.”

The former Chilean president said Monday that Mexico’s government is obligated to find the truth and that the process would be an opportunity to make deep changes to its justice system.

Police seized the students in Iguala, Guerrero, in 2014 and allegedly handed them to a drug gang.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says the case is a priority for the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who created a truth commission to re-investigate the case in January.

