Motorist Dies After Car Crashes Over Cliff Into Surf Near Point Mugu

A driver was killed Sunday night after a car went over a cliff on Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu and ended up in the surf below, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were called shortly before 7:40 p.m. after an SUV crashed about 100 feet down PCH near Deer Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When Ventura County fire crews arrived, they could see the driver was still in the vehicle but was not responsive, according to the CHP. The person was later pronounced dead, it said.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up over the cliff.

