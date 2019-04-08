× New York State Lawmakers Rally at Capitol, Push for Legislation Requiring Trump to Release Tax Returns

State lawmakers in Albany are pushing for legislation that would require statewide elected officials in New York — including the president of the United States — to disclose their state income tax returns.

Assemblyman David Buchwald, of Westchester, and Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, have introduced a measure known as the NY TRUTH Act, and they held a rally at noon Monday at the state Capitol to talk about their effort.

The two Democrats say 90 members of the Democrat-controlled Assembly have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation. In the Senate, also controlled by Democrats, 31 of the chamber’s 63 members are co-sponsoring the measure.

On Thursday, the White House said that House Democrats are playing “political games” by seeking to obtain Republican President Donald Trump’s tax records.

