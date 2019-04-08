Playboy Model Arrested, 2 Others Sought After Salinas Doctor Found Dead in Trunk of Abandoned Mercedes Benz

Posted 11:44 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, April 8, 2019

Las Vegas authorities are searching for two suspects in the slaying of a California psychiatrist who was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned car.

Kelsey Nichole Turner is seen in a booking photo released by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that court records show arrest warrants for murder have been issued for Jon Logan Kennison and Diana Nicole Pena.

It wasn’t immediately clear how they knew the victim, 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard of Salinas.

Investigators say Burchard’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of a Mercedes Benz belonging to 25-year-old Kelsey Nichole Turner.

Turner is a model who has appeared in magazines such as Playboy Italia and DreamVixens, according to the Washington Post.

The Clark County coroner’s office listed his cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head.

Turner was arrested for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Stockton, California last month. She remains jailed and is awaiting extradition to Nevada.

