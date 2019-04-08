× ‘Profoundly Sorry’ Parents Accused of Paying $600K to Get Children Admitted to USC, UCLA Agree to Plead Guilty

A California couple charged in the college admissions scandal have agreed to plead guilty, an attorney for one of the parents said Monday.

Davina and Bruce Isackson, the president of a Bay Area real estate firm, are accused of paying $600,000 in bribes to get a daughter into UCLA and another into USC, according to court records.

David K. Willingham, an attorney for Davina Isackson, confirmed the couple’s decision to admit guilt.

“No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done. Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children, and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them by our misguided decisions,” they said in a joint statement released by Willingham. “We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment.”

