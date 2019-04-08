× Ramps on 405 Freeway Around LAX Will Be Closed Overnight This Week

Several ramps on the 405 Freeway around Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight this week for construction projects in the Inglewood area, Caltrans said.

The north and southbound Century Boulevard on-ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. The Howard Hughes Parkway and La Tijera Boulevard off-ramps from the southbound 405 will also be closed, as will the La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard on-ramps to the southbound 405.

Construction work will include the installation of roadside pavement and access gates, vegetation control and vine plantings to deter graffiti, Caltrans spokesman Eric Menjivar said.

Motorists are encouraged to use the westbound 105 Freeway as an alternate route to LAX.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.