Rescue Crews Search for 2 Hikers Missing in San Gabriel Mountains Since Saturday

The search for two missing hikers who disappeared over the weekend in the San Gabriel Mountains entered its third day Monday.

Authorities received a report on Saturday that two people failed to check in with friends after hiking on the Ice House Canyon trail in Mount Baldy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jeff Allison said.

The hikers were believed to be headed toward Cucamonga Peak before they disappeared.

Search and rescue crews began looking for the two Saturday evening but have had no luck finding them, Allison said.

The identities of the hikers have not been released, but family members were notified about the search, he said.

The car the two drove to the trailhead in has been found, Allison said.

Los Angeles and San Diego County rescue crews are assisting in the search.

KTLA’s Morgan Ball contributed to this report.

@LASDHQ SAR assisting @sbcountysheriff with technology to track phones of 2 missing hikers near Mt Baldy. Tomorrow dozens of SAR members from other counties will show up at first light to continue search effort. pic.twitter.com/4D9dWbzsvi — Mike Leum (@Resqman) April 8, 2019