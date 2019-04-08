Rescue Crews Search for 2 Hikers Missing in San Gabriel Mountains Since Saturday

Posted 9:18 AM, April 8, 2019, by
A rescue team member is seen during the search for two people near Mt. Baldy on April 8, 2019. (Credit: InlandNews)

A rescue team member is seen during the search for two people near Mt. Baldy on April 8, 2019. (Credit: InlandNews)

The search for two missing hikers who disappeared over the weekend in the San Gabriel Mountains entered its third day Monday.

Authorities received a report on Saturday that two people failed to check in with friends after hiking on the Ice House Canyon trail in Mount Baldy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jeff Allison said.

The hikers were believed to be headed toward Cucamonga Peak before they disappeared.

Search and rescue crews began looking for the two Saturday evening but have had no luck finding them, Allison said.

The identities of the hikers have not been released, but family members were notified about the search, he said.

The car the two drove to the trailhead in has been found, Allison said.

Los Angeles and San Diego County rescue crews are assisting in the search.

KTLA’s Morgan Ball contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.