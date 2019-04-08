× Robbery Suspects Sought After Gun Pointed at Tustin Store Employee Following Alcohol Theft

A group of robbery suspects who authorities say stole alcohol from a Tustin liquor store before one of them pointed a handgun at an employee are being sought by police.

Police have not said how many robbers they’re searching for but at least two men are visible in surveillance images released Monday. Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

No shots were fired although a store employee was left with minor injuries after getting into a “physical altercation” with the suspects, police said.

The robbers grabbed alcohol from One Stop Liquor, located in the 14200 block of Newport Avenue, and left the store without paying on March 16, according to police.

“An employee of the business confronted the suspects in the parking lot,” police wrote in a news release. “A physical altercation ensued.”

“During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the employee,” the release continues.

The suspects managed to get away, allegedly getting inside a waiting vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle has been described by police as a dark-colored older model Acura SUV.

Surveillance images released by police show at least one man carrying several boxes of what appears to be alcohol and another blurrier still shows someone pointing what appears to be a gun.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Cossack at 714-573-3269 or the Tustin Police Department Watch Commander at 714-573-3220.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or ocrimestoppers.org.