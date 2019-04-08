Stanford University Expels Student Linked to College Admissions Scandal

Posted 8:55 AM, April 8, 2019, by
Cyclists ride by Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus on March 12, 2019 in Stanford. (Credit: Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cyclists ride by Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus on March 12, 2019 in Stanford. (Credit: Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stanford University has expelled a student who lied about her sailing credentials in her application, which was linked to the college-admission bribery scandal.

The university quietly announced it had rescinded the student’s admission in a short statement posted on its website April 2 after determining “some of the material in the student’s application is false.”

The statement added: “The student is no longer on campus.”

University officials previously said the student was admitted without the recommendation of former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for helping students get into the elite university.

They said a $500,000 contribution to the sailing program was made several months after the student was admitted.

The Stanford Daily first reported on Sunday that the student had been expelled.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.