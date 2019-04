Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dramatic video shows the moment a car crashed through the window of the Anytime Fitness gym on the 4100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City in March, violently pushing a man on a treadmill across the room and throwing him onto the ground. The man in the video, Samuel Kiwasz, suffered minor injuries. "I guess it wasn’t my time," Kiwasz said. John Fenoglio reports from Culver City for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 8, 2019.