Watch at 5AM weekdays for your chance at $5,000

KTLA 5 and 95.5 KLOS are giving you a chance to win $5,000! Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News weekdays from April 8 through May 17, 2019 for a code word. Then text the code word for your chance to win. Daily winners will receive concert tickets, and are in the running for the weekly $5,000 prize! Listen to 95.5 KLOS at 5:30PM Fridays, and if your name is announced, call KLOS to claim that week’s $5,000 prize! Good luck!

Already have a code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151



KLOS’ “5K Fridays” Sweepstakes

Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KLOS-FM (“Station”), owned and operated by KLOS-FM Radio, LLC located at 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.

The Station will conduct the KLOS’ “5K Fridays” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) substantially as described in these Official Rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

Eligibility. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents, excluding Florida and New York residents, age eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry with a valid Social Security number and who reside in the Station’s Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by Nielsen Audio, who have not won a prize from the Station in the last Thirty (30) days or a prize valued at $500 or more in the Thirty (30) days, and whose immediate family members or household members have not won a prize from the Station in the last Thirty (30) days or a prize valued at $500 or more in the Thirty (30) days. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of KLOS-FM Radio, LLC, its parent company, affiliates, related entities and subsidiaries, promotional sponsors, prize providers, advertising agencies, other radio stations serving the Station’s DMA, and the immediate family members and household members of all such employees are not eligible to participate. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term “household members” refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Only one Qualifying Prize (defined below) winner per household member or immediate family member, as defined above, during this Sweepstakes. Subsequent immediate family members or household members will be ineligible to participate in this Sweepstakes and are immediately disqualified.

Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 am PT on April 08, 2019 and will run through 5:59 pm PT on May 17, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes. How to Enter. To enter:

(i) On-Air : Listen to the Station weekdays during the hours of 7:00am, 9:00am, 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm and/or 7:00pm during the Sweepstakes Period. When the Station gives you the “cue-to-call” listeners should call the Station at (800) 955-KLOS. Caller twenty-five (25) to the Station, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion, will win the qualifying prize which consists of a pair of tickets to a concert (“Qualifying Prize”), subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Qualifying Prize concerts will be announced on-air by the Station at the time of the cue-to-call. There will be no “cue-to-call” at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019. Eligible Qualifying Prize winners will also be entered into the weekly drawing for a chance to win the $5,000.00 Weekly Grand Prize. The Station will play the “cue-to-call” a total of up to seven (7) times each weekday. Once you qualify to win one Weekly Grand Prize you are also eligible to win a Weekly Grand Prize in subsequent weeks. Time Delay Between Over-the-Air Analog Signal and Internet Broadcast : Due to the time delay that exists between the Station’s analog over-the-air signal and the Station’s online webcast, listeners who listen to the Station online may hear the cue to call later than listeners listening to the Station’s analog over-the-air signal. Those who win a Qualifying Prize earlier in the Sweepstakes have a greater chance of winning the Weekly Grand Prize of $5,000 because they will be eligible for more of the Weekly Grand Prize drawings.

(ii) Online : Visit the Station’s website www.955klos.com during the Sweepstakes Period, click on the “KLOS 5K Friday’s” Sweepstakes link, and complete an entry form. All online entries must be received by 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2019 to be eligible. Limit one (1) entry per person per day per email address. On Monday May 13, 2019 on or around 7:00 a.m., the Station will select one Qualifying Prize winner by random drawing from all entries received via the online entry method to win a Qualifying Prize, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. That Qualifying Prize winner will then be entered into the final weekly drawing to be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 on or around 5:30pm PT. The Station will select a total of one Qualifying Prize winner using this method. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any participant to submit more than one (1) entry per day by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that entry and the participant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Station is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, inappropriate or misdirected registrations, all of which will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned the telephone number by the wireless carrier or an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Station and will not be returned. Station reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion. No mail-in entries will be accepted.

(iii) Text Message : Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News from 5:00 a.m. to 5:59 a.m. weekdays during the Sweepstakes Period on KTLA-TV. For the purposes of entries submitted via text message with KTLA keywords, each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period is a separate round. When the “KLOS 5K Friday” keyword is announced, send a text message with that keyword correctly spelled to 515151 during the Sweepstakes Period. The entry cutoff for all text message entries is noon on the day the keyword is announced. At or around noon each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period KTLA-TV will randomly select one Qualifying Prize winner out of all entries for that keyword’s round. Qualifying Prize winners are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible. Limit one (1) entry per person per phone number, per weekday. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same telephone number. Any attempt by any participant to submit more than one (1) entry per weekday by using multiple/different telephone phone numbers, identities, or any other methods will void that participant from further participation in the Sweepstakes if discovered by KTLA.

You also have the option to submit an entry with a KTLA keyword online. During the Sweepstakes Period, go to http://www.ktla.com/klos, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Each Qualifying Prize winner will be entered into the weekly drawing for a chance to win the $5,000.00 Weekly Grand Prize as set forth below.

Weekly Grand Prize Winner Selection. On or about 5:30pm each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period, Station will select one (1) entry for the Weekly Grand Prize in a random drawing from among all valid Qualifying Prize winners received by Station during the Sweepstakes Period thus far—although prior Weekly Grand Prize winners are not eligible for subsequent Weekly Grand Prize drawings. Everyone who qualifies throughout the duration of the Sweepstakes will be in the running for the $5000.00 Weekly Grand Prize, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. The winning entrant’s name will be announced on-air on or about 5:30pm each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period on the dates of Friday April 12, 2019, Friday April 19, 2019, Friday, April 26, 2019, Friday May 3, 2019, Friday, May 10, 2019, Friday, May 17, 2019. Once that announcement is made, the winning entry will have nine minutes and fifty-nine seconds (9:59) to call the Station at (800) 955-KLOS to claim their prize. If the winner does not call back within the 9:59 minute time period they will forfeit the Weekly Grand Prize, and no one will win the Weekly Grand Prize of $5,000 that week. This process will continue for the duration of the Sweepstakes Period. Qualifying Prize winners will be contacted using the email address and/or telephone number provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Official Rules). Station’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of the potential winner are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Verification of Potential Winners. THE ELIGIBILITY OF ALL POTENTIAL SWEEPSTAKES WINNERS IS SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY STATION WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES. The potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The potential winner may be notified by email and/or telephone call after the date of random drawing and/or winner determination. The potential winner will be required to sign and return to Station, within three (3) days of the date notice is sent, an affidavit of eligibility and a liability/publicity release (except where prohibited) in order to claim his/her prize, if applicable. A winner who returns the affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release will be deemed to have accepted the Sweepstakes prize and thereafter will not be permitted to rescind their acceptance of the prize and/or return the prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the affidavit of eligibility and/or the liability/publicity release within the required time period (if applicable), or if the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. In the event that the potential winner of a prize is disqualified for any reason, Station may award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries for that drawing. Qualifying Prizes. Qualifying Prizes for this Sweepstakes will be announced on-air by the Station during each “cue-to-call,” and on-screen by KTLA-TV during its keyword announcements. Prizes awarded each week are specific and cannot be switched out and/or traded for a subsequent week’s prize.

Weekly Grand Prizes. Up to six Weekly Grand Prizes may be awarded in this Sweepstakes each in the amount of $5,000. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THERE WILL BE ZERO WEEKLY GRAND PRIZE WINNERS IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES, UNLESS ALL CONDITIONS OF WINNING, AS OUTLINED ABOVE UNDER SECTION 4 ARE MET. Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with prize receipt and/or use. Odds of winning the Weekly Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible entries for each Weekly Grand Prize drawing.

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Any tickets and/or gift certificates/cards awarded as part of a prize will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the issuer and are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets or gift certificates/cards. Other restrictions may apply.

Entry Conditions and Release. By entering, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless Station, KLOS-FM Radio, LLC, KTLA LLC, and their subsidiaries, related and affiliated companies, participating sponsors, the prize suppliers and any other organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes, and each of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s entry, creation of an entry or submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance or use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or the broadcast, exploitation or use of entry; and (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use, non-use or misuse of the prize. Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to use by the Station and its agent of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or biographical information (including hometown and state) for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration, unless otherwise prohibited by law. All State, Local, Federal and/or other taxes, duties, tariffs, title fees, licensing fees, or other fees for prizes awarded become the sole responsibility of the winner. All those who win a prize or prizes valued $600 or more in any given year will be issued an IRS Form 1099 to report their winnings. General Conditions. Station reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Station’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Station in its sole discretion. Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Station reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Limitations of Liability. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Station, entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use, non-use or misuse of any prize. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. If a production, technical, programming or other error causes more than stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be claimed, Station reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible prize claims. Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved exclusively by the United States District Court or the appropriate state court located in the Station’s listening area; (iii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (iv) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Station in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state in which the Station is located, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the state in which the Station is located or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state in which the Station is located. Entrant’s Personal Information. Information collected from entrants is subject to Station’s Privacy Policy, which is available on the Station’s website under the “Privacy Policy” link. All entry blanks, forms, devices, and materials gathered during the course of entry, as well as all information contained therein, shall become the sole property of Station to be used, disposed of or destroyed in its sole discretion. Station is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information entered by website users, and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to Station’s website. Sweepstakes Results. A winners list may be obtained within thirty (30) days after the Sweepstakes Period expires by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Station identified below.

SWEEPSTAKES SPONSOR: KLOS-FM Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232