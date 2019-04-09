Buellton High School Yearbook Consultant Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Contact of Boys He Met on App 

A Buellton high school yearbook consultant was arrested Tuesday after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with boys he met on a social media application.

The suspect, Greg Scott Ray, 52, was contracted by the Santa Ynez Valley High School and also works as a salesman.

Ray allegedly used the app to meet boys and had “sexual contact” with them. Authorities did not specify which app was used, nor did they provide details about the alleged inappropriate behavior.

The investigation revealed the Ray was in contact with three boys between 13 and 17 over the course of several years. Authorities said there is no indication that the sexual contacts occurred on the high school campus.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ray’s home Tuesday morning and he was arrested. He was booked on suspicion of numerous sex related charges involving minors. His bail was set at $ 1 million.

Ray was using the unspecified app for “many years” and authorities are concerned more people might have been victimized by Ray. Anyone with information about Ray, or believes they might have been victimized by him can call 805-681-4171.