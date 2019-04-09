× California Tax Agency Workers May Have Been Overpaid by $572,000, State Auditor Says

A state audit released Tuesday found that 25 managers at California’s troubled tax collection agencies were overpaid by at least $72,000 because they failed to record sufficient leave when absent for whole days.

The findings were included in a twice-yearly report on employee misconduct and waste throughout state government. The audit looked at payments made to supervisors since 2016 at the former State Board of Equalization, which was stripped of most of its power by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017 following mismanagement allegations, and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, which was created that year to assume many of the tax collection duties formerly handled by the Board of Equalization.

“We also estimated that overpayments to other CDTFA employees in similar job classifications may have totaled more than $500,000 during the same period,” State Auditor Elaine Howle wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The new tax agency responded by saying it plans to audit the attendance records of the 25 employees identified in the report.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.