Crenshaw and Slauson Intersection to Be Named Nipsey Hussle Square

Nipsey Hussle speaks to kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square, in honor of the Grammy-nominated artist who was gunned down at his clothing store near the intersection.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hussle was a champion for the South L.A. historic Destination Crenshaw project.

“Ermias Asghedom, known as ‘Nipsey Hussle,’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with, from family, friends, fans and his larger community.

“As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”

