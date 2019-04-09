Crenshaw and Slauson Intersection to Be Named Nipsey Hussle Square

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square, in honor of the Grammy-nominated artist who was gunned down at his clothing store near the intersection.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hussle was a champion for the South L.A. historic Destination Crenshaw project.

“Ermias Asghedom, known as ‘Nipsey Hussle,’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with, from family, friends, fans and his larger community.

“As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.