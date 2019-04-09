Crews in Mt. Baldy Area Prepare to Resume Search for Hikers Missing Since Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are preparing to resume their search Tuesday for a pair of hikers who went missing in the Mt. Baldy area over the weekend.

Eric Desplinter, 33, and Gabrielle Wallace, 31, were last seen by their friends at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Desplinter and Wallace told their friends they were going to hike to Cucamonga Peak on their own and would be back about 7 p.m., their friends told authorities.

When the two were still not back by 8 p.m., their friends called for help and a search began where their vehicle was parked.

“We’ve had helicopters going up and down the mountain … We also have multiple search and rescue teams out there,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Rene Garcia said.

Desplinter and Wallace were believed to have only a small amount of food and water with them.

Desplinter, of Chino Hills, is an experienced hiker and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and green pants.

Wallace, from Rancho Cucamonga, was wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

Multiple calls to their cell phones have gone unanswered, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Officials are expected to update the media on the search during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Anyone who may have information on the missing hikers was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department.

34.236381 -117.658975