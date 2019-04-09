Denver-Area Temps to Drop Over 50 Degrees in 1 Day, With Potential for ‘Bomb Cyclone’ to Generate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Springtime is delivering slingshot temperatures to Colorado, with summerlike weather on Tuesday and a blizzard in store on Wednesday.

It's all due to a strong low pressure system that's exiting the Rockies. This rapidly intensifying storm could strengthen fast enough to "bomb out" and earn the name "bomb cyclone." And its effects will stretch all the way through the Midwest, where winter storm and blizzard warnings are already posted.

In the Denver area, temperatures will reach 80 degrees Tuesday. Then Wednesday, the forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches of snow and a low of 25 degrees.

Very warm with record breaking temperatures possible today. Red Flag Warning for parts the plains. Much colder Wednesday with heavy snow for parts of the area. Blizzard conditions possible east of I-25. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xoVdxG5nTU — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 9, 2019

The twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul will also see wild swings in temperature. Minneapolis hit 70 degrees on Monday; by Thursday, the city will experience full-blown blizzard conditions, including 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Meantime, parts of South Dakota could get 30 inches of snow.

Even after it exits the Midwest, the storm's havoc will remain there for days, with flooding possible in areas that in recent weeks have gotten swamped.

Beyond that, this storm is making a horrible liar out of Punxsutawney Phil, the legendary groundhog that in February predicted an early spring across the central US.