× Driver at Large After Killing Woman in Hit-and-Run in South L.A.: Police

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman on foot early Tuesday morning in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision on Central Avenue, at the intersection with 91st Street, was reported at about 5:55 a.m., L.A. Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The victim, a black woman around 60 years old, was walking across 91st in an unmarked crosswalk when she was killed, Lee said.

The vehicle that hit her while traveling south on Central did not stop to check on her or render aid, according to Lee.

Investigators are now working to piece together a description of the suspect vehicle.

It was unclear whether any surveillance cameras captured the crime.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.