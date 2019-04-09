× Firefighters Respond to Fire Fanned by Strong Winds at Commercial Building in Lancaster

Strong winds fanned a fire burning a patch of grass in Lancaster, pushing it onto a nearby one-story commercial building, which led to the structure’s roof collapsing Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters were seen battling a heavy fire at the building located on the 6800 block of West Avenue, where the fire started to burn at around 3:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. As of 3:57 p.m., the building had not yet been searched due to heavy smoke and fire conditions, the fire department said in a tweet.

Photos showed a cloud of thick black smoke blowing from the building, where several pieces of wooden furniture can be seen on the lawn.

Fire officials reported a roof collapse about an hour later.

Around 50 minutes after the fire was reported, officials requested additional resources to battle another grass fire just miles away on the 45000 block of Denmore Avenue in Lancaster, according to the fire department.

Officials reported 20 mph winds fanning the fire.

It is unclear what ignited the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.