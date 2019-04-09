Helicopter Crew Rescues 4 Mountain Climbers From Sierra Nevada Peak

Posted 7:54 AM, April 9, 2019, by
A helicopter crew rescues a group of trapped mountain climbers on April 7, 2019. (Credit: Inyo County Sheriff's Office)

A helicopter crew rescues a group of trapped mountain climbers on April 7, 2019. (Credit: Inyo County Sheriff's Office)

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued four climbers from a Sierra Nevada peak.

The effort began Sunday when the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency satellite transmission requesting rescue.

The office says the group went off course while descending Mount Russell and got stuck above a steep couloir (KOOL-wahr).

The helicopter crew located them around 5:30 p.m. at 13,000 feet (3,962 meters).

An Inyo search-and-rescue team member lowered on a 100-foot (30.5-meter) cable secured three of the climbers on the cliff and hooked up the fourth for a hoist .

The chopper flew to Lone Pine Airport to refuel and then returned to hoist the others one at a time.

Authorities say alpine conditions will remain potentially life-threatening into the summer due to the massive winter snowfall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.