× L.A. County Supervisors Vote to Extend Rent Increase Cap Through 2019

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended rent-control and eviction protections in the unincorporated areas until next year, after a lengthy hearing with dueling input from affordable housing advocates and the real estate industry.

By a 4-1 vote, the supervisors continued a temporary cap on rent increases to 3% annually until the end of the year and expanded protections requiring landlords to show “just cause” before evictions.

The extension gives county officials more time to craft a permanent ordinance regulating rents in the areas under the jurisdiction of the county government, a patchwork of neighborhoods home to 1 million residents, including hundreds of thousands of renters who would be affected by the expanded rules.

“Many people in Los Angeles County are having difficulties just accessing housing,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who backed the creation of the ordinance. “One of the reasons has been the rapidly escalating rents, which in many, many of our areas have no stabilization ordinances, no limitations at all.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.