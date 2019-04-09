× Man Killed in Norwalk Shooting; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Norwalk on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the 13000 block of Liggett Street shortly before 2 p.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Responding deputies found a Latino man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Detectives were combing an alley behind Liggett Street.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the fatal gunfire, and no suspect description was immediately available.

