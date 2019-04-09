Man Killed When Gunman Opens Fire During Confrontation in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man Monday night during a confrontation in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. when a man walked up to three people who were standing in the 400 block of South St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radtke said.

The stranger asked the group of friends where they were from and then challenged them to a fight, witnesses told Radtke.

At some point during the confrontation, the stranger pulled out a gun and shot one of the men before fleeing the area on foot, Radtke said.

The victim of the shooting, who was about 22 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The victim's two friends were not injured in the incident.

The gunman was only described as a man in his mid 20s who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 213-382-9470.