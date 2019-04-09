Ontario Police Searching for Man Who Reportedly Exposed Himself at Creekside Park

The Ontario Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself at Creekside Park on Monday.

Several juveniles reported seeing the man exposing himself while in the park Monday morning, police said. One girl reported the man reached out and touched her as she walked by, although he was not exposing himself at that time.

Police said additional information has been uncovered that the man may have committed similar acts at the park in the past.

Ontario police released a composite sketch of the man on Tuesday.

He is described as a light-skinned man in his mid-30s, with a beard and medium length hair.

He stands 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium to heavy build.

He was last seen wearing jogging clothes, including a black sweatshirt, red t-shirt, and black or gray shorts.

His vehicle is a tan or gray older model sedan, similar to a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fred Alvarez at 909-408-1845.