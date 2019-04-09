× Paramedics Respond to Boyle Heights Grade School After Students Eat Pot Edibles: LAFD

Paramedics were called to a grade school in Boyle Heights after several students there consumed marijuana edibles on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities were called just after 3 p.m. about the incident on the 1200 block of South Soto Street, where the Endeavor College Preparatory and Arts in Action charter schools are both located, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The pot products were eaten by as many as seven students, firefighters said.

Three ambulances responded, but none of the youths were displaying symptoms and no one was taken to the hospital, according to Prange and an LAFD alert.

The students’ parents were notified, officials added.

Edibles are more likely to cause severe intoxication than inhaled marijuana, and doctors in Colorado have found that edibles constitute a disproportionate amount of pot-related emergency room visits, according to the New York Times.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.