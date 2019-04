An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an Arcadia home Tuesday morning.

Arcadia police responded to the scene in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue about 9:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, the Pasadena Star News reported. The newspaper also reported that the body was found inside the home.

No further details about the incident have been released.