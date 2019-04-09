× Police Looking for Man Who Fired Gun Into Family’s Car in Riverside in Broad Daylight, Seriously Injuring Father

Police are looking for a man who pulled up alongside a family’s car in Riverside and shot into it, seriously injuring the father Tuesday morning, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Rubidoux Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was driving in the area with his wife and young son when the suspect pulled up alongside them and “fired several shots, striking the victim,” Riverside Police said.

“We are looking into if they knew of each other but it does not appear random,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan J. Railsback said in an email to KTLA.

A good samaritan took the injured man to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Authorities described the suspect as a hispanic male last seen in a silver or blue four-door sedan.

The shooting is under investigation by the department’s Robbery–Homicide and Gang Intelligence units.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective J. Adcox at 951-826-5375 or Detective S. Quinn at 951-353-7242. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov

No further information was immediately available.