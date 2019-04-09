Police Seek Men Seen in Video Burglarizing Valley Glen Home 

Police are searching for several men who were caught on video burglarizing a home in Valley Glen late last month.

The incident occurred about 8:35 p.m. March 29 in the 6000 block of Varna Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The burglars allegedly broke a window in the back and got into the home. They removed property and left the scene in a newer model black Chevy Malibu, police said. The suspects returned to the home a short time later with more people and in a different vehicle: a newer model black Ford Explorer and a white Chevy Van. Again, the burglars removed more property, including a large safe, and loaded it into the van. Police believe five to eight men were involved in the incidents.

They are seen in the video wearing dark hoodies, masks and gloves. One of the suspects is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, is about 5 feet 11 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighs between 200 and 225 pounds. He is believed to have a beard and was wearing sunglasses.

The same suspects returned to the residence, a short time later, with additional suspects in a newer model black Ford Explorer and a white Chevy Van. They removed additional property, including a large safe that was loaded into the van, then fled.

Police believe five to eight men were involved. The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweat shirts, masks and gloves. One of the suspects is described as a male Black, 25-30 years old, with a beard and wearing glasses. He stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs 200-225 pounds.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt, blue and gray pants, dark shoes and gloves.