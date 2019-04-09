Reach Your Fitness Goals With Celebrity Trainer and Founder of P.volve Stephen Pasterino

Whether you need you to get in shape in 3 days, 6 days or 21 days, Celebrity Trainer and founder of P.VOLVE Stephen Pasterino joined us live with different workouts available on his streaming service that will help you accomplish your fitness goals. For more info on P.volve’s streaming workouts or to shop their product, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

