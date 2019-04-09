SB 14 Freeway Closed in Acton After Propane Truck Overturns in Multivehicle Crash; 5 Injured

A stretch of the southbound 14 Freeway is expected to be closed for hours in the Acton area on Tuesday after a propane truck overturned following a collision involving a camper and another car, authorities said.

The multivehicle crash occurred on the southbound 14 at Crown Valley Road just before 9:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Five injured people were extricated from the camper — which also overturned in the wreck — and have been taken to hospitals, a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The tanker truck was carrying some 2,600 gallon of propane, some of which spilled onto the roadway, fire officials said.

A perimeter of roughly 500 feet was established as crews worked to slow the leak from the truck and shut the valve. A hazardous materials team has been called to the scene.

Multiple businesses in the area have been evacuated, according to the Fire Department.

CHP issued a SigAlert around 9:50 a.m. as it shut down all southbound lanes at Crown Valley Road, along with that on-ramp. The closures were expected to be in place for about four hours, the agency said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.