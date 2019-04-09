SoCal Motorists Urged to Take Caution Due to Strong Winds in the Forecast

Strong winds expected to move into Southern California on Tuesday afternoon could make driving difficult and result in downed trees and power outages, weather and transportation officials warned.

The northwest to north winds will be strongest in the afternoon through Tuesday night, and they’re expected to linger into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict widespread wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph, while the mountain and foothill areas could experience 60 to 70 mph gusts.

Motorists traveling on the 5 and 101 freeways, especially those driving large vehicles, could be affected, the L.A. and Ventura county division of Caltrans said.

The winds could potentially knock down trees and power lines, the Weather Service said.

Strong wind is expected on I-5, Highway 101 and other routes. Potential impacts include difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles. #CAwx https://t.co/ta0t9k49fG — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 9, 2019