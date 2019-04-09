Teacher’s Aide in Fillmore Arrested After Allegedly Sending Multiple Snapchat Messages to Student

A teacher’s aide in Fillmore was arrested this week after allegedly sending multiple messages to a student on Snapchat and selling a marijuana cartridge to another, Ventura County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

Ricardo Negrete, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of child annoyance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fillmore Unified School District officials were notified of potentially inappropriate messages being exchanged between a student at Fillmore High School and a teacher’s aide. District officials then notified police and an investigation began.

Deputies discovered that Negrete had conversations with the student on Snapchat. In a news release Tuesday, authorities described the conversation as “improper and had sexual overtures.” They concluded that Negrete was annoying the student and sending multiple messages during the day and night.

In addition, investigators determined Negrete had sold a marijuana cartridge to another student who was not involved in the first incident, officials said.

No further details about either encounter were released Tuesday.