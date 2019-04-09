The News Director’s Office: UNICEF Vietnam Part 1 With Megan Henderson

Jason is in Vietnam with Megan Henderson to witness firsthand the incredible work by UNICEF to improve the lives of the children who live there. Jason and Megan discuss some of the programs helping UNICEF achieve their universal mandate to promote and protect the rights of all children, everywhere. Their mission in Vietnam is to make sure every child in the country is healthy, educated and safe from harm, therefore having the best start in life and a fair chance to reach her or his full potential and benefit from the country’s prosperity.

