Tickets Available Tuesday Morning for Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service at Staples Center

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the STAPLES Center during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018. (Credit: Ser Baffo / Getty Images for BET)

A public memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Tickets for the service will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday via axs.com to California residents only. Residents must enter their ZIP code in the “promo code” box. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets are complimentary and will be available only electronically through the AXS mobile app, which is free to download.

Doors open at 8 a.m. More information is available at staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.

