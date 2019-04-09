× Tickets to Nipsey Hussle Memorial Sell for $400 on Ebay

Free tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial service Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center were sold out Tuesday morning within minutes of going live, and many people used the opportunity to make big bucks by selling them online.

On EBay, four tickets for Thursday’s “Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life” service were sold for $400. In the item description, the ticket seller specified that the buyer would receive their tickets by Wednesday.

Tickets for the slain rapper’s memorial were available to California residents only at 10 a.m. today on axs.com, with a four-ticket limit per person.

Attendees of Thursday’s event are encouraged to arrive early because of large crowds and will be subject to metal-detector screenings and other searches. Cameras, recording devices and backpacks of any size will not be permitted inside the arena.

