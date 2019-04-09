Trump Threatens Tariffs on $11B Worth of EU Goods Over Airbus Subsidies

Posted 5:34 AM, April 9, 2019, by
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he’ll put tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union cheese, wine and other goods to retaliate for what Washington says are improper subsidies to Airbus.

The U.S. trade representative said Monday that the World Trade Organization repeatedly has found that EU subsidies to the European aircraft maker have caused “adverse effects” to the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he “will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!”

A preliminary list of EU goods facing additional U.S. duties includes everything from aircraft and aircraft parts to cheese and wine.

The list was released for public comment, subject to arbitration at the WTO. Results are expected this summer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.