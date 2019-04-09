UCLA Hires Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin as Its New Basketball Coach

Head coach Mick Cronin of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

And on the 100th day, UCLA found its new basketball coach.

The Bruins hired Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin on Tuesday, ending a lengthy search that started on the final day of December and concluded one day after the final game of the college basketball season.

Cronin agreed to a six-year, $24-million contract that will nearly double his $2.2-million salary with the Bearcats. He is scheduled to be introduced Wednesday during a news conference at Pauley Pavilion.

Cronin could be considered UCLA’s Plan C after a messy sequence of events prevented the school from hiring Texas Christian’s Jamie Dixon or Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. The Bruins failed to reach a deal with Dixon because of his $8-million buyout and couldn’t come to terms with Barnes after a series of intense negotiations resulted in the veteran coach remaining in Knoxville.

