UCLA Hires Cincinnati's Mick Cronin as Its New Basketball Coach

And on the 100th day, UCLA found its new basketball coach.

The Bruins hired Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin on Tuesday, ending a lengthy search that started on the final day of December and concluded one day after the final game of the college basketball season.

Cronin agreed to a six-year, $24-million contract that will nearly double his $2.2-million salary with the Bearcats. He is scheduled to be introduced Wednesday during a news conference at Pauley Pavilion.

Cronin could be considered UCLA’s Plan C after a messy sequence of events prevented the school from hiring Texas Christian’s Jamie Dixon or Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. The Bruins failed to reach a deal with Dixon because of his $8-million buyout and couldn’t come to terms with Barnes after a series of intense negotiations resulted in the veteran coach remaining in Knoxville.

