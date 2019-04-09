Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House joined us live to reveal unhealthy habits that couples do all the time that could be harming their relationship. For more info on Laurel House, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram. Laurel also is the host of the podcast Man Whisperer. For more info you can go to the Man Whisperer website.
Unhealthy Habits That Couples Have With Dating and Empowerment Coach Laurel House
-
Valentine’s Day Advice With Laurel House
-
Six Types to Date Before You Get Married With Dating & Empowerment Coach Laurel House
-
Curb Your Tech Addiction With the CEO of Moment Tim Kendall
-
Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker Confirms He’s Dating Someone: ‘I Got a Boo’
-
2nd Man Found Dead Inside Democratic Donor Ed Buck’s West Hollywood Apartment ID’d
-
-
Exercises to Target Problem Areas With Online Fitness Expert Rebecca Louise
-
Ways to Reduce Your Screen Time With Reconnect’s Julia Storm
-
Hottest Toys for Backyard Fun With Toy Insider Marissa DiBartolo
-
Get Red Carpet Ready With Trainer Erin Oprea
-
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him and Her With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
-
Food Allergies in Children on the Rise, What Parents Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser Talks on the College Admissions Cheating Scandal
-
Keep Your Kids Healthy and Safe This Spring Break With Dr. Tanya Altmann