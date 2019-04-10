Affidavit Reveals 2 Women Were Shot at Nipsey Hussle Vigil, Contradicting LAPD Chief’s Denial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police suspect that a gunman tried to kill another person at a vigil outside Nipsey Hussle’s store, another burst of violence in the same spot where the rapper was fatally shot the day before.

The shooting on the night of April 1 left two women wounded and occurred amid a massive stampede that left 19 injured, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore had publicly denied last week that gunfire erupted outside Hussle’s store, the Marathon. But the affidavit submitted by a longtime gang investigator offers evidence of a brazen attack during the crowded vigil at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Investigator Scott Swanson wrote in the affidavit that one woman was struck in the left elbow and another in her lower back. Both women told police they were attending the vigil in the strip mall parking lot when they saw a crowd “running toward” them and heard screams.

