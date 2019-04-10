× California Lawmakers Shelve Proposed Ban on ‘Big Gulp’-Style Sodas

California lawmakers have shelved a measure to outlaw “Big Gulp”-style sodas to avoid dragging down the rest of a package of bills that sponsors say is aimed at reducing obesity, including a soda tax and health warning labels on sugary drinks.

Among a half-dozen measures proposed in February to address health effects from sugary drinks, the large soda ban drew some of the heaviest opposition from business groups. Hours after it was shelved, the Assembly Health Committee voted 8-5 on Tuesday night to approve a soda fee bill and send it on toward the Assembly floor.

Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) said he would wait until next year to pursue his measure banning stores and restaurants from selling unsealed sugary drinks in cups larger than 16 ounces.

The Chiu proposal to outlaw the sale of nonsealed sodas had drawn strong opposition from business groups including the California Chamber of Commerce and the California Restaurant Assn. In a statement, Chiu said that he pulled the measure after deciding “to make our bill a two-year effort to give us time to engage in constructive dialogue.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.