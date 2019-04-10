California Will Seek Death Penalty in ‘Golden State Killer’ Case

Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento for his arraignment on April 27, 2018. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

California prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if they convict the man suspected of being a notorious California serial killer who eluded capture for decades.

The move comes less than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on executing any of the 737 inmates on the nation’s largest death row.

Prosecutors from four counties announced their decision one after another Wednesday during a brief court hearing for Joseph DeAngelo, jailed as the suspected “Golden State Killer.”

He was arrested a year ago based on DNA evidence linking him to at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and ’80s.

He has yet to enter a plea on 26 charges.

He stood expressionless and defense attorney Diane Howard did not comment.

